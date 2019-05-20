Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishrat Ullah Khan has cancelled the tendering proceedings carried out by District Council Attock, in the larger public interest. Deputy Director Development was deputed to supervise the tendering procedure on his (DC) behalf but the deputy director development was not called for supervision of the tendering procedures and whole process was carried out in his absence.
The attendance sheet of the tenders opening committee and the report of deputy director made the whole process suspicious. As per the sources there were serious omissions noticed in the tender proceedings of 254 development schemes worth million of rupees. On the other hand, contractor Abdul Sattar, Sherdad and Altaf claimed that DC Attock took this action on their complaint which they lodged in his office. They had mentioned that corruption had become part and parcel of the system. This govt talks about rooting out corruption but this all is lip service. They said that district council was its worst example. They said that the tendering process of 254 schemes was done in sheer violation of advertisement. They said that almost 60 contracts were awarded to near and dear ones at full rates while remaining were issued 15 to 30 percent below the engineering estimates.