Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishrat Ullah Khan has cancelled the tender­ing proceedings carried out by District Council Attock, in the larger public in­terest. Deputy Director Development was deputed to supervise the tender­ing procedure on his (DC) behalf but the deputy director development was not called for supervision of the ten­dering procedures and whole process was carried out in his absence.

The attendance sheet of the tenders opening committee and the report of deputy director made the whole pro­cess suspicious. As per the sources there were serious omissions noticed in the tender proceedings of 254 de­velopment schemes worth million of rupees. On the other hand, contrac­tor Abdul Sattar, Sherdad and Altaf claimed that DC Attock took this ac­tion on their complaint which they lodged in his office. They had men­tioned that corruption had become part and parcel of the system. This govt talks about rooting out corrup­tion but this all is lip service. They said that district council was its worst example. They said that the tender­ing process of 254 schemes was done in sheer violation of advertisement. They said that almost 60 contracts were awarded to near and dear ones at full rates while remaining were is­sued 15 to 30 percent below the engi­neering estimates.