SHIKARPUR - At least eight persons including one women three children were killed while five others sustained grave wounds in a terrible collision took place between two cars at Larkana-Shikarpur Indus Highway next to Bhayo Waah [Irrigation Canal] owing to over speeding in the vicinity of Karan Sharif Police Station, some 10 kilometers off from here, on Sunday afternoon.

Imran Deyo, an official of aforesaid police station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that at least eight persons identified as Haji Ghulab Bahrani his son identified as Dilmurad and son of Dilmurad namely Fahad, Ms Zeenat, wife of Haroon Bahrani, baby girl Shakeelan, baby girl Aneela and minor boy Yasir, offspring of Harroon Bahrani were killed on the spot.

The deceased were coming from Karachi after receiving their relative Haji Ghulab Bahrani, who had landed in Karachi after performing Umrah and heading towards their village Zaingipur Khosa of district Jacobabad district.

Besides, Nimano Samoon was killed on the spot and five others travelers named Papan Samoon, Abdul Aziz Sundrani, Kamran Samoon, Janib Chandio and Ms Lela sustained grave wounds, who were traveling.

Rescue teams shifted the injured and bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for postmortem and injured for medical treatment from where all of five injured referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana for further medical treatment owing to their precarious condition while bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medical legal formalities.

The condition of the injured was said to be serious, hospital sources said.

The people of Shikarpur expressed their displeasure for poor facilities at DHQ Hospital Shikarpur to treat the patients and provide basic facilities.