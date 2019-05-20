Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami will launch an ag­itation movement against the gov­ernment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf soon after Eid-ul-Fitr by taking out protest rallies and public meetings to tell people about anti-masses polices of the present government.

Speaking a news conference at Al­markaz-e-Islami here on Sunday, the JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Sen­ator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alleged that the PTI government had surren­dered to the IMF, though it had earli­er promised not to do so. The pres­ent government lacks policies and it had proved a directionless govern­ment so far.

To educate people on day to day price hike, a big increase in utility bills and hike in petroleum products, the JI will organise public awareness meet­ings, conferences, seminars and ral­lies across the government soon after Eid-ul-Fitr, he informed adding ‘pres­ent government is not a real one, but a fraudulent.’

Flanked by JI provincial cabinet members, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that on one side “keys of Pakistan have been handed over to the IMF,” while on the other, protection has been provided to thieves and plun­derers by announcing tax amnesty scheme by the PTI government, which is regrettable.

Having no monetary policy, Paki­stani rupee is devalued. Taxes are be­ing imposed which would certain­ly unable people to make both ends meet, he said adding that the PTI gov­ernment had initiated anti-masses policies and it helped exposing it to people so early.

Terming the PTI government an incapable one, he said that it could be a threat to Pakistan’s security if the situation remains the same in the future. The JI KP chief asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid talking about the concept of ‘Madi­na state.’