LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir has said that his administration and all relevant departments are fully prepared to cope with any emergen­cy situation arising as a result of re­cent spell of heavy rains coupled with flash floods.

Talking to journalists at his office on Sunday, he said that rainwater and flash floods did not cause any loss in Bakhmal Ahmadzai village. He said that flash flood caused by heavy rains passed through the village streets without inflicting any damage to houses and properties.

“The officials of district administra­tion, revenue and other departments remained present in the rural local­ity the whole day to monitor flow of rainwater and launch rescue and re­lief activities in case of any rain re­lated mishap,” maintained the depu­ty commissioner, calling upon people to contact control room established in his office at district headquarters complex Tajazai via phone number 0969-538330-31 in case of rain relat­ed emergency.

He also urged the people to cooper­ate with each other in the time of dif­ficulty and avoid creating panic like situation. The deputy commission­er asked the journalists to refrain from spreading fear and harassment among local residents rather they should raise awareness among them about rescue and relief activities.

Meanwhile, district education of­ficer Nazir Ahmad Khan has directed the heads of public sector schools to observe official school timings during the holy month of Ramazan in letter and spirit.

The directions were issued on Friday following complaints in this regard. The DEO said that violation of school timing by heads was intolerable.

“The teachers should assign home work to students on daily basis and check the same regularly”, he added, asking the heads of schools to make environment learning friendly for stu­dents.