Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government fully believed in the independence of journalism, adding that positive journalism could play a vital role not only in the prosperity of the country but also in the development of nation.

The CM stated these remarks during a meeting with former Bahawalpur Press Club President Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti and Taunsa Sharif Press Club President Malik Mansoor on Sunday.

The CM termed the journalists eyes and ears of the society, saying that the problems of journalists would be solved on priority in his government. He stated that the journalists of Bahawalpur always adhered to positive journalism, adding that he had always found the journalists of Bahawalpur very positive and their work showed professionalism. He said that the problems faced by local journalistic community would be solved on a priority-basis.

On the occasion, Tauseef Ahmed Bhatti briefed the CM about Journalist Colony, informing him that in past a summery submitted by Punjab Journalists Foundation was rejected by the CM office. He requested the CM to approve the summery. He also demanded that 200 kanals, demarcated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, should be granted to Punjab Journalists Foundation.

The CM assured them of early solution to all their problems including Journalists Colony Bahawalpur.