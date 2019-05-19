Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the current government has taken lots of u-turns, so it should take another u-turn for the sake of masses and cut down the prices of petroleum, electricity, gas and medicines.

He expressed these views while addressing an iftar party organised by the JI district central at North Nazimabad, Block-K near Farooq-e-Azam Mosque.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said the present government has failed to ensure provision of basic necessities to the people; adding the gas tariff has been increased by 40oer cent, medicines rates have been shoot up by 200per cent.

“Is this the welfare state on the pattern of Madina, where the innocent people are being deprived of their basic rights and facilities,” Siraj questioned.

Senator Siraj further said the absence of Islamic laws and rules is a main cause of the issues being faced by the government adding that the dictators and elected governments during last 70 years were not deliver the people and due to that incompetency, the fall of Dhaka was happened in 1971 and the present government is following the same policies of previous governments.

The JI Chief said that the people are asking questions from the ruling party that on which type of change you have been chosen for?

He said that the government should not bow down before IMF and USA and take a bold step towards stability of the economy.

JI for imposing Islamic laws in society

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is working for imposition of Islamic laws and teachings in the society, as the solution of every problem is lies in following the Islamic rules and laws.

This was stated by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing a ceremony ‘Al-Khidmat Muft Bazaar’, organised by JI Gulberg Town. The JI MPA Abdul Rasheed and JI former town nazim gulberg Farooq Niamatullah were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Naeem said the Jamaat-e-Islami was serve the masses whenever, it was come into power, as it believes that the imposition of Islamic laws would bring real change in the society.

“The people should elect honest and religious leadership, which resolve the issues of the masses, ddspite making tall claims; adding that the JI is able to resolve the issues of the masses in the light of Islamic laws”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said the people are suffering from record inflation adding that the dollar has been reached at its all time high, but the government has not yet taken any step to control the inflation.

“During the Holy month of Ramadan, the people are deprived of water supply, electricity and gas, however; the government has completely failed to resolve the issues of the masses”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the JI had been served the people during its 11 year tenure of local government adding that three mega projects were being completed in the tenure of JI local government through which the people are still getting benefit.