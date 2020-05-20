Share:

PESHAWAR - Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven ac­cused of two gangs in cases of robberies and motorbike lifting.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ikhtiraz Khan told The Nation that a police team, led by him, started inves­tigations after one Muhammad Farooq reported to Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station that he had been robbed by a gang of motorcyclists.

“Our investigations led us to lay hands on four cul­prits, Salman, Alamzeb, Hameed and Sajjad. All the four arrestees confessed during interrogations that they have been committing robberies and motorcycle snatchings. We also recovered two stolen motorbikes, two stolen mobile phones and two pistols from the ar­restees,” Ikhtiraz Khan added.

He said that the accused used to sell the stolen mo­torbikes in adjacent Khyber tribal district, this is why they have now expanded investigation to that area as well,

In another action, police arrested three persons in motorcycle thefts. The police said that the arrestees identified as Saqib Shah, Amir and Moeen, confessed to their involvement in the cases of motorbikes lifting from houses in the city.

“Police also recovered four stolen motorbikes, weapons used in the crimes and cash amount that the gang had earned by selling stolen bikes,” an of­ficial said.