ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday condemned the terrorist bomb blasts in Balochistan in which seven security personnel embraced martyrdom. In a statement, the PPP chairman expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for them. He said those who sacrificed their lives for motherland were their heroes. Bilawal said that terrorism remained the biggest threat to the country as well as the nation and every citizen and institution had to play its role in unison to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Terrorism in whatever form is condemnable and intolerable,” he added.