Share:

MARDAN - The number of corona virus pos­itive cases have reached 366 in Mardan district while 986 persons were tested negative for corona vi­rus, health sources said yesterday.

So far, 23 people have died of co­rona virus in the district.

The sources added that 1,564 tests were conducted in the dis­trict while the reports of 261 sus­pected patients were still awaited.

Around 214 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 54 patients were at isolation centres.

A total of 33,769 people were screened in different parts of the district so far. The sources added that 3,063 people were screened at Manga union council. The sourc­es added that 5,649 people were screened at tehsil Katlang, 7,712 people were screened at Baksha­li, 8,218 people were screened at Rashaki, 2,979 people were screened at Shergarh, and 1,944 people were screened at Baghcha.

Meanwhile, the district admin­istration on the directives of dep­uty commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir continued the crack­down against shopkeepers to check prices of daily use items and lockdown SOPs.

The district administration checked 8,299 shops throughout the district and arrested 1,227 people for violation of the lock­down and the exploitation of cus­tomers and overcharging the cus­tomers in different areas of the district and also sealed 591 shops. As many as 543 shops were issued warning notices.