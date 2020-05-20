PESHAWAR - The Board of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has allowed construction of high-rise buildings in the territorial jurisdiction of PDA.
The approval was given in the 3rd board meeting of PDA held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.
With this approval, construction of buildings with more than ten storeys would also be permitted.
It merits a mention here that under the existing by-laws of PDA, construction of buildings with more than ten storeys is not allowed.
The approval was required for allowing the construction of high rise buildings in view of the growing urbanization in the provincial capital and to contain the increasing consumption of agricultural land for construction purpose.
Besides Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, Administrative Secretaries of Local Government, Finance, Environment and Planning Departments, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to CM, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General PDA, Representative of Local Government Peshawar and other relevant high ups.
On the occasion, the chief minister termed the construction of high rise buildings as a dire need of the hour to cater the increasing needs of fast growing urbanization in the city and said that it will also attract more investment in the real estate sector.
He directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to devise a comprehensive mechanism in order to regulate the construction of such high rise buildings.
The meeting also approved handing over of the proposed Peshawar Model Housing Scheme from Provincial Housing Authority to PDA for execution and implementation.
The meeting also approved provision of funds to the PDA through re-appropriation within the local government sector for the construction of the missing link of Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasi Bagh.
The project would cost more than one billion rupees. The meeting also approved the shifting of PDAs head office from Hayatabad to Regi Model Town Peshawar. Similarly, it was also decided to handover the commercialization of University Town Peshawar as per Provincial Assembly decision to the PDA.