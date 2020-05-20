Share:

Islamabad-She looks set to star in a spin-off of her TV Land sitcom Younger once Hollywood gets back to work after the coronavirus lockdown.

In the meantime, though, Hilary Banks is clearly loving spending plenty of time with her youngest child. recently, the actress and singer, 32, kept daughter Banks, 19 months, entertained during a trip to the grocery store with hubby Matthew Koma.

Duff put on a playful show with the toddler who was dressed in a sleeveless patterned pair of overalls and colorful trainers. She lifted Banks up by her arms and swung her around as the little girl laughed with joy. Duff was dressed for the sunny day in a teal and white patterned maxi halter dress with a peephole bodice. She stepped out in brown sandal slides and accessorized with multiple necklaces and designer sunglasses.