MIRPUR - Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said that India was taking undue advantage of prevailing COVID-19 situation and consistently committing the genocide of Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the concluding session of AJK Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he said no level of violence by the Indian authorities could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause.

“Our responsibilities in such deteriorating situation in the held valley increase manifold. It is our prime responsibility to play a vigorous role by raising strong voice for our brethren struggling for their inalienable right to self determination”, he said.

The Prime Minister said government would sit with the opposition after Eid-ul-Fitr to device a future strategy in this regard. “We will organize a virtual conference to discuss the latest situation of the occupied territory”, he added.

He demanded from the government of Pakistan to adopt a solid policy against the nefarious designs of the Modi government in the held valley.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said time has come to give befitting response to the enemy. “We have firm believed in the capabilities of Pak Army. It will never disappoint the nation”, he added.

He paid glowing tributes to the Hurriyat leaders who were facing worst Indian atrocities, tortures and other sufferings in Indian jails. Referring to the ongoing lock-down situation and government’s response to the pandemic, the Prime Minister said tireless efforts were made besides taking tough decisions to save precious human lives.

He particularly thanked the Opposition parties for extending their cooperation to the government to effectively deal with the pandemic and informed that consultative process would continue after the Eid.

The Prime Minister made it clear that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people. The government would strictly deal with those who violate laws and SOPs, he said.

He appealed the business community to understand the situation and cooperate with the government.

Raja Farooq Haider also thanked the transporters and Ulema for adopting government’s precautionary measures against the COVID-19.