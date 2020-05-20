Share:

PESHAWAR - Office bearers and owners of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations owners’ Associ­ations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have threatened to move the apex court after Eid-ul-Fitr if the government did not announce a special gas tariff relief package for the lockdown affected CNG sector.

While addressing a joint news conference here yesterday, Pres­ident Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI), Maqsood Anwar along with Chair­man, All Pakistan CNG Association Fazal Muqeem Khan and Chair­man Real CNG Association Ham­mad Khan and office bearers here at the chamber said that the gov­ernment is using delaying tactics to announce a relief to the lock­down affected CNG sector, which is unjust and tantamount to ruin the sector.

They said that CNG was the only sector, which is environment friendly and helpful in eradication of environmental pollution, be­sides more than 0.5 million em­ployees were associated with this sector.

They said that the government’s alleged apathy towards the CNG sector is highly regrettable and de­plorable. They added that the in­vestment worth millions of rupees in CNG sector will go into waste, if the government could not review its policy towards this sector.

The association president said that owing to the prolonged lock­down, the business and commer­cial activities including the CNG sector were badly affected.

On the occasion, the chamber president Maqsood urged the gov­ernment to announce and extend a special gas tariff relief package for the CNG sector while keeping in view the prevailing circumstanc­es. He demanded that the natural gas tariff for CNG sector, which is being charged Rs1283 per MMBU­TU, should be reduced at Rs700 per MMBUTU (special gas tariff) for CNG sector in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The chamber president called to charge electricity tariff on gen­eral industrial tariff, and demand­ed to allow payment of upcoming month gas bill of May, June and July in shape of 12-month instal­ments in order to rescue the CNG industry.