National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri after a complaint was lodged against him.

According to details, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has authorized conducting of complaint verification against the minister.

According to sources, NAB is investigating him for his alleged involvement in renting out a building of his ministry to his alleged business partner in the federal capital.

The sources said the NAB believed it was a case of “conflict of interest”.