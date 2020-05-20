Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate of Estate Projects, Air Headquarters, Pakistan Air Force has welcomed the orders passed on Tuesday by the Sindh High Court for commencement of immediate refund to the affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi as per its insistence and persistent efforts.

According to a statement issued by the PAF, throughout the pro­cess, the Directorate of Estate Pro­jects, Air Headquarters, PAF has made substantial efforts in secur­ing the interest of Fazaia Hous­ing Scheme, Karachi affectees and would continue to remain in­volved until the completion of the refund process in the interest of General Public.