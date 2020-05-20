Share:

Rawalpindi-Naseerabad police have arrested a man for his involvement in assaulting a child sexually, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Fazal Hayyat son of Nobat Khan against whom a case was already registered under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of father of victim child, he said. According to him, a man lodged a complaint with officials of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad stating his little son was sodomized by a predator Fazal Hayyat. He requested police to register case against him. Police registered a case and held the rapist.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, while talking to media men, said Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad Inspector Nadim Abbas along with his team nabbed the rapist. Following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police have been adopting zero tolerance policy against the child abusers and this accused would get punished from court of law by producing substantial evidences against him, said SP.

Taxila police also arrested a man in connection with a murder case, said police spokesman. He said the suspected killer has been identified as Bashir. According to him, Bashir shot dead Mujeeb over personal enmity in Wahdat Colony and fled from the scene. A police team led by DSP Taxila Circle Syed Tahir Abbas Kazmi came into action and held the killer. A murder case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

Meanwhile, police spokesman informed two station house officers have tested positive for coronavirus and have been home quarantined.

The two SHOs have been identified as Inspector Ijaz Hussain, serving as SHO PS Taxila, and SI Ahsan Kiani, posted as SHO PS Civil Lines. SP Syed Ali, in a statement, said police are fighting against novel coronavirus as frontline force and would not hesitate to render any sacrifice in this regard. He said the coronavirus tests of all other officers and officials serving in the two police stations would be conducted.