ATTOCK - Although no new COVID-19 positive case was reported in district Attock on Tuesday yet the number of suspected cases keep escalating, keeping the district administration and health authorities on toes to screen and collect samples of the close contacts and family members of all those 95 patients who were earlier tested positive. The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that the number of suspect cases is escalating as the tally of suspected patients has raised to 1882 which were 1854 on Monday while samples of as many as 100 persons have been collected on Tuesday and sent for testing. He said that results of 239 persons are awaited so far. He said that 18 patients are under treatment at various health centers while 31 other are under isolation at different quarantine centers.

On the other hand, two persons including a woman who died due to novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and were hailing from tehsil Pindigheb of Attock district respectively have been buried under COVID-19 protocol in Attock. According to health authorities, two persons succumbed to Coronavirus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and have been buried in Pindigheb town of Attock on Tuesday. A 76 years old woman who died in a private hospital in Rawalpindi was buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheb on early hours of Tuesday. Her funeral was offered by Corona task force officials under the presence of police and security officials in strict security measures. A 55 years old OT technician who succumbed to COVID-19 in PIMS Islamabad was also buried under COVID-19 protocol in Pindigheb on early hours of Tuesday in the presence of officials of health department and local administration.