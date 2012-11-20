



ISLAMABAD – British Naval Chief Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope arrived on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Pakistan Navy said on Monday.

Upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila received his British counterpart. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Stanhope called on Sandila at the latter’s office where he held detailed discussion on professional matters. A comprehensive brief on PN role in regional maritime security situation and operational developments was also given to the visiting dignitary.

Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope joined the Royal Navy in 1970. Besides commanding the Royal Navy since July 2009, he is a member of command and staff appointments including commands of conventional and nuclear powered submarines, submarines sea training organisation and an aircraft carrier. He has also served as deputy commander-in-chief fleet, deputy supreme allied commander transformation Nato, commander-in-chief royal fleet, and allied maritime component commander Nato maritime forces.

The admiral is a graduate of Royal College of Defence Studies. He was awarded the “Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1990.