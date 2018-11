Share:

DHAKA:- Shadman Islam was included in the Bangladesh squad two days after the BCB had named a 13-member side for the first Test against West Indies. Shadman’s inclusion came hours after he had made an impressive 73 against the West Indians in a warm-up match in Chittagong, and puts him in a three-way battle with Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar for the two opening spots. Shadman was the National Cricket League’s top-scorer this season, making 648 runs at 64.80.