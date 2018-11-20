Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the death of two minor boys in Karachi allegedly after eating poisonous food from an eatery.

He sought a report from the Sindh Food Authority and the Ministry of Food Security and Research within 10 days. Chief Justice observed that the Sindh Food Authority had miserably failed to discharge its duties and check sale of substandard food. He ordered the authorities to file a comprehensive report on the incident within 10 days.

It may be mentioned that two kids had died and their mother fell critically ill after eating food at Arizona Grill eatery of the city last week.