ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s qualified squash coach Fahim Gul Khan was appointed as coordinator of squash by PTI Sports and Culture Federation and a notification in this regard has been issued on November 12.

Talking to The Nation, Fahim expressed his utter desire to take Pakistan squash back to its old days’ glory. He vowed to utilise all his experience on the youth to produce some quality players and champions for the country.

He said he was honoured that he is given this opportunity. “I took it as a challenge and started working really hard at grassroots level. I have to work on referees and coaches as well as I have planned to produce world-class coaches and referees in a few months time. I will conduct referees’ courses, as without conducting proper coaching courses, one can’t stand any chance of having quality referees and that is the main reason why Pakistani referees are not officiating in world’s mega squash championships, which I feel is injustice to all of us.”

He said he is amazed that Professional Squash Association (PSA) has introduced 24-draw system which, he feels, is highly injustice to the players, who have bright chances of playing in the qualifying rounds and make their way into the main rounds of the mega events. “Pakistani players have suffered baldy due to this new system, as a number of players failed to get their names in the main round of recently-concluded tournaments in Islamabad and Lahore and same will happen again and this time.

“Top class players will suffer badly in Pakistan Open to be held in Karachi next month, as players like Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Israr Ahmed and especially upcoming juniors, who have recently produced stunning results in Asian Juniors and other international events, but now they have to sit out, which isn’t fair to the country, which had ruled the world of squash for almost four decades.

“I feel Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) should have raised this issue with PSA and WSF, as Pakistani players hardly have opportunities to play in PSA events abroad because of low rankings while a huge cost is required to travel abroad. These tournaments are not only providing them opportunities of improving their PSA rankings, but also giving them a life-time opportunity to play against the best in the business,” he added.

He said Pakistan Open carries prize money of $50,000 and it offers hefty PSA ranking points as well. “But only four local players, including two wildcard recipients, will be in action in the prestigious event, which almost means that Pakistan Open will be taken away by a foreigner. Farhan Mehboob is capable of producing wonders, like he did last year. He needs proper training to improve his fitness level. Same is the case with Israr, Farhan Zaman and Abbas Zeb, who can pose real challenge to any given opponent and local crowd means a lot to players.”

He said he had loads of offers from different federations to come and coach their players, but due to sheer love and passion for Pakistan, he never accepted any such offer. “Now, I am working with some of the local players, who will produce magical results in a few month time. I have requested PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan to spare some time to meet me. I have plans, which, if implemented, Pakistan will benefit a great deal.”

He said he is waiting for Nasir Iqbal’s 4-year ban to be lifted, as he is another player, who can deliver good for Pakistan. “Nasir was aiming very high and was Pakistan’s number one and worlds number 35 player, when the ban was imposed on him in 2016 after he won the SAG Individual gold for Pakistan.”

“I am ready to serve Pakistan and all the players. I have both short and long term plans and time is not far when once again squash courts will be filled with so many with both male and female players. I have no personal grudge against anyone and I am still ready to work with Pakistan Squash Federation but with one request to let me work freely,” Fahim concluded.