OKARA-An inspection team of Higher Education Commission visited University of Okara to examine academic and administrative facilities available for the students here the other day. The visit was part of the Vice Chancellor Dr Zakria Zakar’s efforts to get the HEC accreditation for the newly established university.

The three-member inspection team scrutinized the classrooms, laboratories, and libraries along with the availability of teaching staff and other recreational amenities that the university was offering to the students. Currently, the UO is offering 10 full-fledged degree programs under various disciplines, and the university syndicate has given formal approval for 10 new programs which are to be started from the spring session.

The administration has already initiated the process of establishing a School of Law which will be offering three-year and five-year LLB programs. Discussing the future prospects of the university with the HEC team, Dr Zakar said: “We focus to provide a healthy and decent learning environment to the students with the high qualified faculty, well-equipped laboratories, and a range of co-curricular activities like training workshops and seminars in a bid to develop the professional skills and capabilities among the students in accordance with the modern job market.”

The HEC representative in the visiting team, Hakim Ali Talpur, Deputy Director Quality Assurance, expressed satisfaction on the overall state of affairs of the university and told the VC that the commission would seriously deliberate on issuing the NOC. The other two members included Dr M Arshad Malik from International Islamic University Islamabad and Dr Tanvir Akbar Kiyani from COMSATS University Islamabad.

Rs4.5m worth valuables looted

A house was deprived of gold jewellery worth Rs4.5 million and other valuables here the other day. According to police, four armed dacoits entered the house of M Ihtesham Ajmal at Faisal Colony. They gathered all the family members in TV lounge at gunpoint, and held them hostage there. The dacoits then collected 42 tola gold jewellery, cash amounting to Rs20,000, precious clothes, and other valuables and escaped. A case was registered by the police.

IMPORTANCE OF WEARING HELMETS

Kamalia Traffic In-charge Inspector Ehsan Habib told the media about the traffic safety campaign for motorcycle riders here the other day. He said that the traffic police department was working tirelessly to educate motorcycle riders about the benefits of wearing helmet. “It is very important to wear helmets while riding motorcycles so that you can stay safe in case of an accident.

Moreover, it saves the rider from pollution on the road, and other airborne hazards such as flying bugs and dust particles,” he said. He added that the traffic police department hoped to promote the use of helmets among the youth so that valuable lives of people could be saved.