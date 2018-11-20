Share:

SHAHZAD AHAMD

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday held the “negligent” Punjab government responsible for “extinction” of blackbucks and said the ban on hunting of blackbucks would remain intact across Punjab.

Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan directed the Black Bucks Commission to submit a report on extinction of blackbucks due to its failure to take measures for preservation of the specie in Punjab.

Hearing a petition seeking ban on hunting of internationally protected blackbucks, the court directed the wildlife secretary to fully assist Dr Pervez Hassan, chairperson of the Blackbucks Commission, which also consists of deputy director of the wildlife department as its member.

Representing the Punjab government, the additional advocate general submitted that he needed three months to submit a report on protection of wildlife. The commission will investigate the extinction of blackbucks and suggest measures to safeguard the specie.

The court was informed by the wildlife department that unfortunately the blackbuck specie has become completely extinct in the entire province due to their hunting and natural deaths.

Meanwhile, record on the issue was also produced before the court by the chief secretary wildlife. The court showed resentment on seeing the reply submitted by chief secretary. As per the reply, in year 2016, a total of 86 blackbucks were born out of which 46 died of different diseases or were killed in attacks from other animals.

The court showed anger and said that Punjab government including the Wildlife Department had failed to perform their statutory obligations.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Sheraz Zaka Advocate argued that in Lal Sohanpura Park, Bahawalpur, blackbucks were stolen and hunted. He further argued that according to third schedule of the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Protection, Conservation and Management) Act 1974, blackbucks are among protected species while the government had been committing negligence to perform its statutory obligations to preserve it. The counsel argued that protection of blackbuck specie has become indispensable.

The honourable justice directed the law officer that blackbucks are an indigenous specie and Punjab government has failed to protect the endangered species under the third schedule of the Act. The court also observed that the wildlife department’s performance was not satisfactory.

He examined the record of wildlife department regarding how many people have been convicted in the past five years. He expressed his dismay that only 11 persons had so far been sentenced to imprisonment out of 1,097 accused being prosecuted for illegal hunting of blackbucks.

The court observed that according to convention on international treaty of endangered species, blackbucks is considered to be vulnerable specie which is near to extinction. It expressed its dismay that Punjab govt was not taking enough steps to protect the endangered species. It observed that the issue is of public importance and adjourned the hearing till January 22.

Earlier, Justice Shakilur Rehman summoned wildlife secretary for submission of the wildlife policy for the protection of blackbucks to ensure no hunting shall be permitted to any foreign and local dignitaries. The judge had directed the secretary to apprise it about the steps taken to protect the endangered specie blackbucks.

Commission Chairperson Dr Pervez Hassan appeared before court and submitted that the previous governments had been negligent towards protection of wildlife and specifically blackbucks and at present no policy existed. He sought three months time to submit commission report on the protection of wildlife.