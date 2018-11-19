Share:

MULTAN-The sanitation of Multan is being handed over to private sector and in the first phase a private contractor will be contracted to clean 10 union councils.

The decision was approved by the Board of Directors of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) which convened here with Multan DC Mudassar Riaz Malik, who is also Chairman of MWMC), in the chair here on Monday.

The board also approved recruitment of retired military personnel on ad-hoc basis as senatory supervisors. It was decided to select a new landfill site to dispose of trash and introduce a new uniform for sanitary workers. The members of the board decided establishment of a new office for the MWMC.

Earlier, the board approved granting additional charge of Managing Director to Iqbal Farid, Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Corporation. He will become a member of the board by default. Similarly, the resignations of three directors of the board were also approved during the meeting.

Addressing the board members, the DC said that strict decisions were being made to improve sanitation conditions in the town. He declared that the manpower of the company would be boosted in just one month and new recruitments would be made for this purpose. He said that the new MD was given the task to turn Multan clean. He declared that more administrative committees would be constituted to run the company in a better manner.

PCGA REPORT ON

COTTON ARRIVAL

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has claimed that the arrival of cotton at ginning factories has plunged by 7.34 per cent compared to cotton arrival at the ginneries during the same period last year.

The PCGA fortnightly cotton arrival report revealed on Monday seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 86,71,596 bales of cotton reached ginneries across Pakistan as of Nov 15,2018 while the ginneries received 93,58,553 bales during the corresponding period last year.

The report further disclosed that the ginneries in Punjab recorded arrival of 49,85,116 bales against the last year arrival of 55,44,817 bales showing a decrease of 10.09 per cent. Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 36,86,480 bales while last year Sindh received 38,13,736 bales 3.34 % less. Ginneries in Sindh recorded a decrease of 3.34 % as compared to corresponding period last year.Textile mills have bought 66,32,674 bales while exporters bought 91,378 bales. The total bales sold out so far were calculated at 67,24,052 bales. While 19,47,544 bales are lying unsold .Multan received 1,85,068 bales 19.49 % decrease than last year, Lodhran 93,566 bales 16.69 % decrease, Khanewal 4,47,883 bales a decrease of 22.72 %, Muzaffargarh 2,67,727 bales an increase of 3.87 %, Dera Ghazi Khan 3,43,499 an increase of 4.52 %, Rajanpur 3,86,703 bales, 8.25 % increase,Layyah 1,68,203 bales 27.36.% decrease, Vehari 3,91,238 bales 18.81 % decrease, Sahiwal 1,70,319 bales 16.52 % less than last year, Pakpattan 17,694 bales 47.17% decrease, Okara 11,900 bales- 19.93 % short, Toba Tek Singh 1,14,737 bales, 15.27 % decrease , Faisalabad 26,710 bales 16.98 % less than last year, Jhang 12,550 showing a decrease of 38.20 %, Mianwali 62,782 a decrease of 55.57 % , Bhakkar 25,062 (61.45 % less) Sargodha (Figures not received), Rahim yar Khan 8,79,702 bales (12.14 % increase), Bahawalpur 7,13,717 a decrease of 12.45 %,and Bahawalnagar 6,66,056 an increase of 0.94 %. In Sindh province: Hyderabad 2,09,649 bales 13.23 % less than last year,Mirpur Khas (Thar) 1,18,799 bales 43.09 % less, Sangarh ,12,32,764 bales 8.64 % decrease, Nawabshah 3,64,074 bales (10.34 % increase), Naushero Feroze 3,28,364 bales (4.46 % increase), Khairpur 3,31,564 (21.84 % increase) Ghotki 3,24,764(36.42 % increase),Sukkur 5,28,000 (15.84% increase), Dadu 46,909(44.66 % increase), Jamshoro 95,991bales (25.41 % less) ,Badeen 3,829 bales 81.34 % less) and Baluchistan 91,01 bales (a decrease of 0.01%). Total 716 ginning factories are operational in the country.Of them 489 in Punjab and 227 in Sindh.