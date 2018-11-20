Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has signed a MoU with Turkish Chemical Manufacturers Association (TCMA) to explore joint venture opportunities in the field of Chemical Industry between Pakistan and Turkey. According to a spokesperson of PCMA the documents of MoU were signed by Syed Iqbal A. Kidwai, Secretary General/CEO PCMA and Elif Özman PUSAT, Director (TCMA) the other day at PCMA’s stand in Turkchem Exhibition in Istanbul. Under this MOU, both the Associations shall facilitate their members to conduct industrial visits and to hold B2B meetings for any joint ventures with their Turkish and Pakistani counterparts. The Associations would also maintain collaboration in organizing and conducting national and international conferences, seminars, workshops or interactive sessions. The mutual cooperation in exchange of information, new innovations and new product developments would also be managed under the MoU.

The MoU has especially identified the scope of collaboration between the two associations in conducting research studies and R&D Projects in multiple areas of different industrial sectors besides providing demand driven, consultancy services in multiple disciplines relevant to the chemical industry.

For effective and meaningful coordination, the parties will hold a meeting on bi-annually basis; one at TCMA, Istanbul, and the other at PCMA office Lahore to review the progress and discuss the plan of activities. Both the associations have decided to nominate a senior executive being focal persons to act as "Chief Coordinator" to ensure implementation of the MoU and such Joint Projects which are arising out of this MoU.