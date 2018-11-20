Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi and Turkey Developing Sports Branches Federation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday here at the Embassy Turkey for promotion of sporting ties, particularly cricket in Turkey.

“After promoting cricket in Austria and China, Peshawar Zalmi aims to promote cricket in Turkey and play an important role in development of sports,” Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, who signed the MOU on behalf of Zalmi Foundation told media at the signing ceremony.

President of the Turkish Developing Sports Branches Federation, Hassan Ozturk signed on behalf of his organization.

Afridi said that cricket being a part of the universal culture was an important instrument of combining people of both Pakistan and Turkey.

“It is just another attempt which will contribute to world peace. It can be defined as a totality of exertions realised in order to affect positively social and moral benefits as well as physical benefits,” he added. He said Pakistan and Turkey had great relations and the initiative would play monumental role to further strengthen these.

“We will promote cricket at the grassroots level, which includes school cricket,” he said.

He said cooperation would be further promoted in areas including the competition and the training of cricketers, coaches and technical officials; exchange and training programmes for officials between the two countries, the exchange and sharing of best practices and information in relation to policies and programmes to benefit the vulnerable areas.

“In the exchange programme Peshawar Zalmi coaches will tour to Turkey to coach young aspiring cricketers and improve their level of cricket,” he added.

He said two Turkish cricketers would accompany Peshawar Zalmi team for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League and get a chance to learn from the big stars of the game.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yardakal said, “Turkey has a lot of cricket talent. And after this MOU, this talent will get the chance to showcase their skills and enter into the mainstream cricket arena.”

Two Turkish cricketers Mehmet Sert and Tunahan Turn, who would be accompanying Peshawar Zalmi were also present on the occasion. Besides Turkish Women Cricket team vice captain, Yagmur Tasdelen, Ankara Sports Club President, Hasan Sabit and Coordinator of Ankara Sports Club, Salman Ali attended the ceremony.

