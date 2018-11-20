Share:

LAHORE - A woman has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get possession of her plot from Central Park, a private housing scheme.

Petitioner Anjum Jabeen told the court that she bought a plot in Central Park in 2006.

According to her lawyers, Muhammad Rizwan Rasheed and Azam Zafar Khan, she paid all the dues but she has not been given the possession.

She made a litany of complaints to the society management but to no avail, they said.

The Lahore High Court admitted the plea for hearing and sought reply from the Lahore Development Authority on December 18.