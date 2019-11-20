Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani while briefing the journalists on Tuesday said that Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a meeting of the core committee of the party sought details about the progress of the projects being overseen by the departments of Public Health Engineering and Local Government.

The minister said that Chairman PPP also sought details about the progress of the projects meant for development of Karachi as well as the projects of social security mentioned in the manifesto of PPP. Bilawal also sought details of causalities and losses occurred due to recent heavy rains in Tharparkar.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also inquired about the performance of the Information department and he also gave few suggestions for bringing improvement in its functioning.

Saeed Ghani said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed that people should be made conscious of what the Sindh government was doing for them, along with ensuring that they had complete access to the projects initiated for them. Bilawal also expressed displeasure over the performance of some ministers and issued instructions to all the ministers, including special assistant and advisors, to improve their performances without ado. He said that Bilawal expressed great happiness over the success of wind power energy and other energy projects in Sindh.

Saeed Ghani said that Federal Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not giving due share to Sindh. He said that not a single rupee out of Rs162 billion meant for the development of Karachi had been given so far to the Sindh government.

Provincial Information Minister said that not only the Sindh government but also the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh were complaining that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not paid deserving attention to Karachi which it should have. Saeed Ghani questioned the allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh that why they were still a part of PTI even when they had convinced that the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not paying any attention to Karachi and it did not fulfill its promises regarding the Karachi Development Package.

The minister said that the resolution presented in the Sindh Assembly about the selection of member in Indus River System Authority from Sindh was not given any importance even though it included the consensus of all parties.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that yesterday’s speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan suspected that his mental condition was not good.

NAB

Saeed Ghani said the reason expressed by Chairman National Accountability Bureau that since the case of Mian Mansha was in the High Court that’s why the NAB could not hold inquiry against him was completely baseless as the investigation against Mian Mansha was ordered by the Supreme Court itself.

Provincial Minister of Information said that officers of NAB including Chairman NAB himself did not want to conduct investigation against Mian Manasha, and it was for that reason they kept his case pending in the State Bank for six years. He said that if the Chairman National Accountability Bureau would not take any action against my complaints about the condemnable attitude of Director NAB, Sukkur, against me and my officers, then I would be compelled to understand that whatever Director NAB Sukkur did he did so with the consent of Chairman NAB.

He further said that PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi has reiterated that the people of his party are being forced to part ways. The provincial minister for information said that we had already said many times before that the people of the Muslim League-(N) and the PPP were also being forced to leave their party. He said that now even the allies of PTI including PML(Q) were saying this.

Ghani said that although the members of MQM were not saying this at this moment in time but they also knew that their people were also being forced to change party.