Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London in the coming weeks to inquire after his health. Close aides of the PPP leader told The Nation that Bilawal was concerned about the health of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo and was planning to visit Sharif soon. “Since Nawaz Sharif is set to undergo some serious treatment, Bilawal would be interested how it goes. He would like to personally visit Nawaz Sharif in between.

We want similar facility to Asif Ali Zardari as well. He too is seriously ill,” said a senior PPP leader. Another PPP leader said Bilawal’s programme would be planned in the coming days. “The schedule is not decided yet. We believe it should be done soon,” he added. Nawaz departed for London yesterday in an air ambulance accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London. Senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik demanded immediate release on former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on the similar grounds on which Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif were granted bails. Senator Malik said that the right of bail for an accused was totally the prerogative of the judiciary and he really feels happy as a parliamentarian that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif had been granted bail.

He said that almost the same circumstances and situation the ailing Asif Ali Zardari was passing through who had been suffering from diabetic, heart and other complicate diseases and similarly his sister Faryal Talpur was also undergoing the illness.