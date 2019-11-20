Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court on Tuesday decided to indict Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in an ongoing investigation of assets beyond known sources of income. The hearing of the case was conducted in Karachi’s AC, in which Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused were presented before the court. The court while ordering to separate Durrani’s wife, his son and daughters from the reference, ordered authorities concerned to initiate proceedings of the declaring the accused fugitive. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 3 and announced to indict speaker Sindh Assembly and other accused named in the reference on the same date. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart has been in jail in a NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.