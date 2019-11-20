Share:

MUZFFARGARH-Eight persons died and four others sustained multiple injuries when a passenger van collided with motorbikes here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 and police confirmed that the accident took place at Alipur Road near Dairh Lal Chowk Rohillanwali.

The rescuers informed that driver of the Muzaffargarh-bound van, on the way from Alipur, attempted overtake and went out of the control due to speeding. Resultantly, it collided with a loader and motorcycles in Rohilanwali area, killing eight persons on the spot who were identified as: Iqbal Hussain, son of Mureed Hussain, Haji Allah Bakhsh, Ghulam Yasin, son Mohammad Nawaz, Bashir Ahmad, Ali Mohammad, son of Allah Yar; Irshad Hussain, son of Yasin; Ismail and Wali Mohammad. Four others injured including Mohammad Hanif, son of Ghulam Haider, Mohammad Yasir, Usama and Sadique.

Rescue 1122 responded swiftly and shifted the dead bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital and Rural Health Centre (RHC) Rohilanwali.

The police said that the accident occurred due to speeding when driver of the van tried to overtake.

The police have launched further investigation.