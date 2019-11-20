Share:

KASUR - Five persons died and 25 others got injured, some of them critically, in collision between two mini passenger buses here Tuesday morning.

The police and Rescue 1122 informed that the accident took place when two Lahore-bound mini passenger buses collided near Bhalo Stop at Ferozpur Road in Mustafabad area of Kasur. Resultantly, five persons including driver of one of the vehicle Irfan, Tariq Rashid, Muhammad Wajid, Nasir and Haji Abdul Aziz died while more than 25 others sustained injuries. The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the accident, shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Later some of them were referred to Lahore General and Mayo hospitals.

The rescuers informed that the accident took place due to speeding when drivers both the vehicles indulged in racing. Driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. The police have launched investigation into the accident.