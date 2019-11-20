Share:

Lahore - The Lahore high Court (LHC) on Tuesday declared the appointment of Lahore Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Maryam Khawar illegal.

The court remarked that the appointment was made in violation of the principles of merit transparency and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Corporate Governance Rules 2015. The petitioner was represented through Zakaur Rehman and Sheraz Zaka advocates.

They argued that the appointment of Maryam Khawar was made without issuance of advertisement and violation of principles of merit and transparency.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza announced the verdict in open court and declared that the appointments in public sector organisations should take place on merit, transparency and fairness principles. The court also directed the Punjab govt to make appointments in public sector organisations free from political influence. The court laid emphasis on good governance which can only take place when appointments in public sector organisations take place on merit.

Meanwhile, the registration of 10 schools charging excessive fees has been cancelled, CEO Education told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

However, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi stopped the implementation of the order to cancel the schools’ registration and summoned the parties’ lawyers for arguments today.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer Education Pervaiz Akhtar, other officials concerned were also present during the hearing.