ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) ) supremo Nawaz Sharif does not want to prolong his stay in the United Kingdom once he gets better, say his close aides.

Sharif, who flew to London yesterday for medical treatment, is against seeking concessions from the government if his condition improves, senior PML-N leader said.

The Sharif family’s close aides told The Nation that Sharif had especially asked his party not to go soft on the government.

“We will continue our aggressive opposition. Nawaz Sharif is against making any compromise,” said a PML-N leader who met the former premier hours earlier.

“The government tried every bit to stop Nawaz Sharif from getting medical treatment abroad. We have got relief from the court and hoping that Nawaz Sharif’s condition improves soon. He (Nawaz Sharif) wants to come back at the earliest,” he added.

Another PML-N leader said Nawaz Sharif had returned from UK when his wife Kalsoom Nawaz was critically ill. “That time was very difficult for the Sharif family but Nawaz Sharif returned. This time too, he has no plan to stay more than required,” he maintained.

An air ambulance arrived in Lahore from Qatar yesterday to take Sharif to London. The erstwhile premier’s medication had been changed to enable him to travel. Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing in London.

The air ambulance was equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, intensive care unit and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, and paramedics assisted the PML-N supremo during his travel.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “We will warmly welcome Nawaz Sharif when he returns to Pakistan after recuperating. The government should turn its focus on serving people instead of getting jealous of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.”

Last week, the Lahore High Court had ordered to remove Sharif’s name from the exit control list for four weeks. The court had rejected an objection made by the federal government over PML-N’s proposed draft.

Prime Minister Imran Khan later directed the government’s legal team to analyze the decision of the Lahore High Court and submit a report to the federal cabinet. The government would then decide whether to appeal against the LHC’s decision or not.

Before the LHC verdict, the government had laid different conditions to let Sharif fly abroad. The conditions included deposition of surety bonds, a no-objection certificate from court and others.

The PML-N has already told the government it could not give a return date for Nawaz Sharif as he departed for London for medical treatment. The government had pressed the PML-N to give a proper date of Sharif’s return from the United Kingdom as a condition to lift his travel ban.

On November 12, Nawaz Sharif’s ticket to London for medical treatment was cancelled due to delay in excluding his name from ECL.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said those who looted the country will be held accountable. He said the government accepted Lahore High Court’s decision regarding removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the exit control list but Shehbaz Sharif must give guarantee about sons of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar. He said the top judges should play a role to restore confidence of public in judiciary.

PM Khan said his party held a sit-in in Islamabad for 126 days, as it had a clear objective and mission. He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s sit-in had no clear agenda and the seminary students were brought to participate in it on false promises. The prime minister said selling of religion was a big sin.