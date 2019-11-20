Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s wonder boy 13-year-old Syed Imaad Ali became the youngest player ever to win the Junior World Scrabble Championship 2019, played in Torquay, England.

Imaad remained in the lead right throughout the championship and was declared champion with one match to spare, with a 17-3 record and a spread of 2,159. He is only the second player in the history to have won both the World Youth Scrabble Championship (now renamed WESPA Youth Cup) and the Junior World Scrabble Championship; the first one being compatriot Moiz Baig.

Pakistani players dominated the championship throughout and walked away with a number of trophies as well as the top five positions. Daniyal Sanaullah capped a great tournament by winning the runners-up trophy with 15 wins and a spread of 1,335 while Hassan Hadi finished third with 15 wins and a spread of 1,024 and Sohaib Sanaullah and Hammad Hadi finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The world scrabble championship for adults will begin today (Wednesday) at the same venue. Pakistan’s top two players Moiz Baig and Waseem Khatri will join the team for the senior’s event.