The Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa government shared with media personnel on Wednesday that they may be approaching the Asian Development Bank (ADP) to conduct a forensic audit of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project.

According to government officials, the project has only achieved a startling 6% of its development targets in the past six months, in spite of repeated attempts by the government to give more attention to the scheme.

The government hopes an ADB audit will help determine who should be held responsible for the delays in the project's inauguration. Media criticism has also been heavy on the question of poor construction material being used, and an ADB audit would also help establish who is benefiting from the use of such material.

In conversation with the media, the additional chief secretary of the province claimed that only one percent work had been done since the last months. He said that the project would not be completed on the deadline set by the government. This contradicts claims by some government ministers, such as Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, who says that the project is fast proceeding to its completion.

Yousafzai claimed that the project was only being delayed because of the additional costs incurring.

After a forensic audit, the government seeks to pursue legal proceedings against those the bank identifies as the main culprits.