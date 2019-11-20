Share:

LAHORE - All the top seeds on Tuesday breezed into the next round of the 4th EBM All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Tennis Courts. In the men’s singles, Aqeel Khan proved too hot for Sikander Hayyat and comfortably outscored him 6-2, 6-4. While in the other matches of the same category, Heera Ashiq defeated Yasir Khan 7-5, 6-3, Mudassir Murtaza outperformed Hassan Riaz 6-4, 6-2, Muzzamil Murtaza outlasted Ahmad Babar 6-2, 6-3, Ahmad Ch thrashed Ahmad Kamil (R) 6-0, 6-0 and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman routed Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-1, 6-0. In the ladies singles, national ladies champion Ushna Suhail (Wapda) crushed Maleha Khalid 6-0, 6-0, young sensation Noor Malik overpowered Khunsha Babar 6-2, 6-2, Mehak Khokar toppled Azeena Aleem 6-1, 6-2, Zahra Suleman beat Mariam Murtaza 6-4, 6-2 and Esha Jawad outclassed Rahima 6-0, 6-0. In boys U-14, emerging talent Haider Ali Rizwan overcame Kashan Omer 4-0, 1-4, 10-5, Hamid Israr crushed Mavia Butt 4-0, 4-0, Saeed Suleman thumped Hamza Jawad 4-1, 4-0, Bilal Asim thrashed Asad Zaman 4-0, 4-0, Shahzaib Zahid had to struggle hard to beat Ali Zain 4-2, 1-4, 10-6, Huzaima Abdul Rehman outclassed Ali Jawad 4-0, 4-0 and Mahatir Muhammad edged out Taimoor Khan 5-3, 5-3. In senior 45 plus doubles, Rashid Malik/Fayyaz Khan hammered Tahir Alam/Manzoor Qureshi 6-0, 6-0, Ashir Ali Khan/Israr Gull trounced Brig Manzoor/Gull Hameed 6-1, 6-1 while Hassan Said/Rana Nadeem overwhelmed Dr Shehzad/Ch Amir 6-0, 6-1. In senior 35 plus doubles, Talha Waheed/Osama faced some resistance before beating Shehryar Salamat/Ali Asad 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 while Arif Feroz/Israr Gul toppled Abubakar/Kashif 6-1, 6-1 and Ashir Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan routed Haider Ali/Haddi Hussain 6-1, 6-1.