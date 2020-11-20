Share:

In May this year, the PTI leader, Faisal Javed Khan had shared that another Turkish show, Yunus Emre, has been recommended by the PM Imran Khan for the youth to watch after Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Now, Faisal has announced that like Ertugrul, the show will now be aired on the state-run channel. Taking to Twitter he shared, "On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by Mehmet Bozdağ, Yunus Emre (AşkinYolculuğu) is to be telecast on PTV."

He went on to add, "Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic and a poor villager. Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to Allah and search for unity."

In the continuing tweet, Faisal shared, "It is a journey of transformation. Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, especially that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work."

Faisal, previously shared why the premier had asked the youth to watch the aforementioned show.

"After Dirilis: Ertugrul PM Imran Khan wants Yunus Emre يونس امره (Aşkin Yolculuğu) to be telecast in Pakistan. Yet another hit created by Mehmet Bozdag is a Journey of Transformation," the senator shared on Twitter.

"Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of meticulous attention to detail work," he added.