LAHORE - Top seed Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Abid made way to the semifinals of the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 as the quarterfinals were decided on Thursday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy.

In men’s singles quarterfinals, top seed Aqeel Khan continued his winning streak by defeating spirited Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4. M Abid played well against Davis Cupper Shehzad Khan and outlasted him 6-2, 6-4. Muzamil Murtaza had to struggle hard to beat Yousaf Khalil 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4. In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassir Murtaza beat Shakir Ullah/Nauman Aftab 6-2, 6-3, Yousaf Khalil/Heera Ashiq beat Ahmed Babar/Saqib Hayat 7-6(3), 6-1 and Aqeel/Shehzad beat Ejaz Ahmad/Asad Ullah 6-3, 6-1.

In ladies singles quarterfinals, top ladies player Ushna Sohail crushed Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-0, Sarah Mehboob overpowered Rahat Javed 6-1, 6-1, ZTBL’s Noor Malik thrashed Raheema 6-0, 6-0 and Esha Jawad defeated Haniya Naveed 7-6(5), 6-1. Earlier in ladies singles pre-quarterfinals, Esha Jawad beat Mariam Mirza 6-0, 6-1, Haniya Naveed beat Ashtafila Arif 6-0, 6-0, Raheema beat Mariam Shahid 6-2, 6-1, Noor Malik beat Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-0, Zahra Suleman beat Maleeha Khalid 6-4, 6-2.

In U-18 quarterfinals, Aqib Hayat beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-2, Hasheesh Kumar beat Farman Shakeel 6-1, 7-5, Semi Zeb beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 and M Shoaib beat Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-3. In U-18 boys doubles semifinals, M Shoaib/Aqib Hayat beat Sami Zaib/Faizan Fayyaz 5-3, 4-1 and Hasheeh Kumar/Mahatir beat Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas 4-2, 4-1.

In U-14 semifinals, Hamid Israr beat Ahmad Nael 6-1, 6-2 and Bilal Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-1. In U-14 boys doubles quarterfinals, Hamid/Ahtesham beat Taimoor/Yashar 4-0, 4-1 and Asad/Nael beat Basit/Mazari 4-2, 5-3. In U-12 quarterfinals, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Abdul Basit 4-1, 4-0, Ahtesham beat Hamza Rizwan 4-0, 4-1 and Haniya Minhas beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1.

In U-10 quarterfinals, Hamza Rizwan beat Haris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0, Omer Jawad beat Talha Tarar 4-0, 4-1, Ismail Aftab beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-0, 4-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-0.