LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Islamic calligraphic exhibition ‘Mojza-e-Fun’ at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday in which 350 pieces of Islamic artwork from Pakistan, Turkey and other Muslims countries were put on display.

The CM took a keen interest in the exhibition.

He also attended Mehfil-e-Sama and commended the Qawals’ performance. Buzdar appreciated the efforts put forth by the Information and Culture Department adding that Shan-e-Rehmat ul Lil Aalmeen Week is being celebrated throughout the province to point up the importance of respect and honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has given a message of love, unity, restraint and brotherhood to humanity. We can solve our problems by following the golden teachings of our beloved Prophet, he added. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Information and ED Alhamra Arts Council Saman Rai were also present.