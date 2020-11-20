Share:

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Faisalabad is one of the most important cities among other industrial ones which is playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating a new textile spinning mills at the Faisalabad Industrial Estate on Friday.

He said that future of Pakistan was directly linked with industrialization as it would not only help industrialists to earn profit but also create much need job opportunities in addition to paying taxes to run the country.

He appreciated the resilience of local industrialists and said that they had faced difficult times and now they were going to harvest fruits of development very soon. He invited the industrialists to invest in Gawadar which would be new future of Pakistan.