ISLAMABAD - The Stanford University’s list of world’s top 2% scientists includes names of International Islamic University Islamabad’s two former faculty members who were disowned by their institute and are now serving abroad.

Stanford University of United States of America recently released a list of the world’s top two per cent scientists including 81 researchers of Pakistani universities. The list also included three professors of University of Punjab. The two former faculty members of IIUI, who after having disagreement with the university had to leave it, had joined foreign universities. Both researchers including Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry and Dr. Ali Daud were faculty members of the department of Computer Science at IIUI.

Dr. Shehzad Ashraf was Assistant Professor at Computer Science Department and got terminated from the university in August 2018. Dr. Shehzad Ashraf talking to The Nation said that he was terminated from the university in 2018 alleging that he ‘defamed’ the university. He said that he had expressed concerns on alleged illegal award of degree to the son of the president of the university who had rarely attended the university.

He said that in 2018, he also won Research Productivity Award by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology and won cash award as well.

“After winning that award, the internal rivalry started against me and my negative ACRs were given to damage my career,” he said.

Dr. Shehzad Ashraf said that now he is serving as Associate Professor in Istanbul Gelisim University of Turkey.

The other former faculty member of the Computer Science department was Dr. Ali Daud who was serving as Associate Professor and resigned from the university in 2019 on disagreements with the administration.

Dr. Ali Daud is now serving in University of Jeddah as Associate Professor.

Rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai talking to The Nation said that both former faculty members were ‘young and established researchers’ of the university.

He said that unfortunately Dr. Shehzad Ashraf developed some disagreement with the former university president and administration and he had to leave.

He also appreciated the talent of Dr. Ali Daud and said that he was an established researcher but unfortunately he was not granted leave after he availed once and did not join university again.

Rector IIUI said that the university is proud of his former faculty members and will try its best to bring them back.

“We are ready to welcome them back with open arms,” he said.