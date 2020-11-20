Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan does not believe in traditional politics of electable rather it is struggling for establishment of true democratic system where a common man could contest election and become the part of the parliament, says its Emir Senator Sirajul Haq. Addressing the meeting of JI Central Parliamentary Consultative Council at Mansoora via video link from Lower Dir, he said the politics of electable damaged the spirit of democracy in the country. These so-called political leaders, he said, joined any party anticipating the winds of change before every election. Then, he continued, they tried to win the polls with the power of their wealth and to influence the system.

The time had approached to get rid of these agents of the status quo, he said while appealing the masses to take stand against those responsible for the problems of the country. He said the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP were the parties whose politicians had no ideological and political differences. These parties, he said, caused irreparable loss to the country during their turns in power. The masses, he said, were now left with the only option which was the Jamaat-e-Islami. If voted to power, he said, the JI would bring real change in the country.

JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch said the country could be brought out from the prevailing crises by following the constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit. He said every institution should work within its limits, which was the way forward to put the country on track. He raised concern on the complaints of rigging in GB polls, saying the issue could further jeopardize the prevailing political crisis.