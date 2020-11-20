Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), which is already grappling with the dearth of sanitary staff, is also facing acute shortage of latest machinery which is hampering swift completion of cleanliness arrangements in city.

According to MWMC sources, the company was established through Services & Asset Management Agreement (SAAMA) in 2014.

With an increase in the city’s population, area of the company has also been extended to 68 union councils, but hiring on vacant posts and new recruitments couldn’t be made after 2014 forcing the company to rely on 1,300 sanitary workers and old machinery for its operations.

According to estimates, MWMC needs latest machinery and about 1000 sanitary workers for smoothly running the cleanliness system. Although 325 sanitary workers and drivers were hired through third party, but the staff concerned was sacked after the expiry of six-month contract term.

Over 1,000 tonnes of waste is generated daily in the city while the company is lifting about 700 tonnes only.

The landfill site at Habiba Siyal has been filled and the waste is being dumped at private land, sources said. When contacted, Manager Admin & HR MWMC Aqeel Ahmed said that recruitment for the vacant posts of chief financial officer, company secretary and chief internal auditor is underway.

He informed that there were 500 vacancies of sanitary workers, and added that company’s Board of Directors (BoD) was well aware of these issues.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the cleanliness system in the city further and citizens will witness positive changes soon.