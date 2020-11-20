Share:

LAHORE - National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will take on Pakistan Wapda in the Senior Hockey Championship 2020 final to be played today (Friday) at 2:30 pm at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry will grace the occasion as chief guest. PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that the winning team will earn Rs 300,000 while the runners-up will receive Rs 200,000 and the third position holders will get Rs 100,000 while the best player of the event will be handed Rs 50,000. Earlier in the first semifinal, both NBP and Sui Southern teams played well against each other and when the final whistle was blown, the score was tied at 5-all. The crucial match was then decided on sudden death stroke, where NBP won it 6-5. Wapda won the second semifinal by beating Pakistan Navy 1-0.