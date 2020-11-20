Share:

Peshawar - Leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have said they are not afraid of arrests and said they would not cancel the November 22 rally in the provincial metropolis.

The PDM leaders including Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Rubina Khalid, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Ikhtiar Wali and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Abdul Jalil Jan said in a news conference that they would hold the rally at any cost.

It merits a mention here that the PDM has planned a public rally in Peshawar on Sunday and those who would spoke to the planned rally include JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, PPP’s Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari and other leaders of the opposition parties. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had recently formed a five-member committee with an aim to approach the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties and woo them to postpone their Peshawar event in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jalil Jan said that various committees of PDM including financial, administrative and media committee, etc have completed their work and work on the stage for the rally will also start today (Friday).

“But some people are removing our banners and boards and we are being threatened with FIRs, but we are not afraid of arrests,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubina Khalid criticised the government for the price hike in the country. “Gilgit-Baltistan polls were rigged. It’s strange that our party candidates were leading, but later the results proved PTI candidates to be the winners,” she claimed.

The PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali said: “While we are facing Covid-19 now, the [incumbent] government is ‘Covid-18’ and it is more dangerous than Corona.”

He questioned that if Imran Khan himself had arranged protest rallies against government in the past, why the PDM rally was being objected to. “Prices are on the rise while people are losing jobs under the PTI government, which shows incompetence of the incumbent rulers,” he added.

The speakers said they would not be cowed down into postponing the planned rally of November 22 in the provincial metropolis, and requested the media to give proper coverage to the event