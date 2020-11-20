Share:

KARACHI - Samba Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Techlogix Mobility Pakistan to launch digital lending platform that streamlines online personal loan applications for salaried individuals. The Digital Loan is a short term and affordable loan product having maturity of one month delivered entirely via digital channels and disbursed in less than 30 seconds. Applying for digital loan through a mobile application offers several advantages for consumers like greater accessibility, transparency and the ability to apply for loans quickly and remotely. Samba Bank will require no in-person interaction to apply for digital loan. Loan decisioning processes, including loan application and credit limit assessment, are streamlined as they run through a series of preset algorithmic decision trees; no manual, case-by-case approval or rejection decision is made. As such, the digital loan can be accessed instantly unlike conventional loans. Salman Akhtar, CEO – Techlogix, and Shahid Sattar, President and CEO – Samba Bank Limited, signed the agreement in presence of team members from both organizations. Team members from Samba Bank included Talal Javed, Group Head Consumer Banking, Zeeshan Kaiser, Group Head IT, Amir Hussain Arab, Chief Digital Officer and Fakhr-e-Imtiaz, Head of Consumer Assets. Arsalan Ahmed and Adeel Ahmed were representing Techlogix during the ceremony.