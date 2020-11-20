Share:

SARGODHA/MULTAN - The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in some areas of the city on Thursday to prevent spread of the coronavirus. According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that on the directions of Punjab chief minister, strict lockdown was imposed in selected areas of the district such as Muhalla Qasim Park street no,1,2, Block-A Satellite Town and surrounding areas of MC Boys High School. Grocery and general stores, flour chakkis, fruit & vegetable shops and tandoors will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, seven days a week, in these areas. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas and only one person will be allowed to leave the house. Three dental surgeons test positive for COVID-19 at Multan hospital: Three dental surgeons of District Headquarters Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. According to General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association Muzaffargarh Yousaf Naseem, dental department of the hospital has been closed as a precautionary measure. He informed that total number of coronavirus positive doctors had reached five at the hospital. The infected doctors had isolated themselves at their homes, he added.