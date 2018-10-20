Share:

islamabad - The first Green Great Britain Week was celebrated from October 15-19 by the British High Commission, Islamabad. Marked by British Embassies and High Commissions around the world, the week celebrates clean growth in the United Kingdom and the importance of taking care of the environment for future generations. To mark the start of Green Great Britain Week the United Kingdom government unveiled a package of measures to help transform energy infrastructure to make it cleaner and greener, including: proposals for new laws for smart energy appliances like washing machines and electric heating, laying the groundwork for a smart and clean electricity system of the future with the ambition of making all new buildings smart by 2030; opening the £18 million Heat Recovery Support Programme to help businesses become more energy efficient, which could save industry up to £500 million on their energy bills while making manufacturing firms more competitive; and launching a £320 million government fund in low-carbon heating for cities said a British HC statement.

In Islamabad, the British High Commission undertook a number of initiatives to play its part in marking the Green Great Britain Week. The British High Commission has launched a number of eco-friendly reusable items for sale in its premises, which includes customized water bottles, coffee cups and reusable straws. It has already banned the use of plastic bottles from its buildings and has the ambition to become completely free of avoidable single use plastics within the next year.

Earlier this year to mark World Environment Day, the British High Commission planted 80 new trees in the British Residential Compound in the Diplomatic Enclave, produced special recycling bins which were placed in the residential compound and at a Capital Development Authority waste collection point, and installed time lighting sensors to reduce electricity usage in its offices.

The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “The United Kingdom is a world leader when it comes to tackling climate change. Green Great Britain Week is another reminder of the importance that we place on making the world a cleaner and more sustainable place for us to live in.” He added: “Pakistan is among the top ten countries in the world that is most at risk of climate change. For that reason, the United Kingdom Government plans to invest further in climate change initiatives here. We look forward to continuing our work in this vital sector, which is so important for a more prosperous Pakistan.”

As part of the Industrial Strategy Clean Growth Grand Challenge, the United Kingdom government will be working in partnership with business and civil society to introduce an annual ‘Green’ week designed to highlight the opportunities clean growth offers the United Kingdom and raise understanding of how business and the public can contribute to tackling climate change.

Green Great Britain Week will showcase the benefits that clean growth will bring to all parts of society – from new jobs to cleaner air. This year the week will focus on celebrating United Kingdom leadership on climate change, marking the 10-year anniversary of the Climate Change Act and providing a platform for the latest research on the impacts of climate change.

The 2018 Global Climate Risk Index ranked Pakistan as the 7th most vulnerable country to climate change due to a combination of increasing temperatures, drought and monsoon flooding.