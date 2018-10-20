Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that people’s expectations from the Sindh government are high; therefore, ministers and elected representatives should work day and night.

The PPP chairman was talking to the newly-inducted ministers and special assistants to the Sindh chief minister at the Bilawal House on Friday. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present.

Those who called on the PPP chairman were ministers Awais Shah, Nawab Taimur Talpur, Abdul Bari Pitafi and Murtaza Baloch and special assistants Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Dr Khatumal Jeewan, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed and Nawab Wassan. Bilawal said that delivery targets for the cabinet had been fixed by chief minister as per the party’s manifesto. He asked the cabinet members to plan and execute policies to achieve the targets given in the party manifesto.

Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of an Afghan governor and officials in a terrorist attack in Kandahar on Thursday. In a statement, the PPP chairman said that penetration of extremist and terrorist mindset was so deep that lives of both officials and citizens were in danger. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered condolences to the families of victims of the Kandahar terrorist attack and people of Afghanistan on behalf of people of Pakistan.